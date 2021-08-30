Woman, 4-year-old son die when car catches fire after crash

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 35-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son died in a crash after their car caught fire.

Eaton County deputies responded about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the one-car crash on Bellevue near Wilson Road in Hamlin Township.

Three people were trapped inside the car after it hit a tree.

The car began to catch fire and bystanders were able to help get one of the passengers out, according to the sheriff’s office.

However, the fire “became too much” and the driver and her child could not be removed.

Both died at the scene.

The surviving woman is being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.

More details are expected to be released this week by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office on the identities of the two that died.