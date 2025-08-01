With gloomy job market news, are you struggling to find your next career?

The U.S. Department of Labor gave a gloomy outlook on job creation in the nation on Friday, revising its May and June reports by reducing its count by more than 258,000 jobs. July's numbers fell short of expectations.

National Politics US employers added just 73,000 jobs in July as labor market weakens AP via Scripps News Group

