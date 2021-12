ADA, Mich. — Cold days are here which means its time to get into the holiday spirit and you can do so this weekend at the Winter Wonderland in Ada.

More than 30,000 lights are expected to light up the village and there will also be life sized reindeer's and frazer firs.

There is also the Ada Village Santa Parade happening Saturday and that starts at 11 a.m.

The winter wonderland will light up the village through January 31.