Winter Motoring Meet at the Gilmore Car Museum

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — It's cold outside and there's now snow on the ground so if you are a winter lover and a car love then this could be the event for you. The Gilmore Car Museum is hosting their second annual Winter Motoring Meet on February 5th from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

There will be a special exhibit of vintage snowmobiles from before and in 1992. There will also be an ice carving exhibition and games. You can also enjoy a scenic ride around the museums campus. You can also enjoy a hot bowl of soup and some cocoa while warming up by the fire.

There may also be some snowmobile exhibition laps if weather conditions permit.

Tickets are required for the meet. They cost $16 for adults and $11 for kids 11-17 years old.