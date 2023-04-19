'Wild Kratts' live stage show coming to DeVos Performance Hall on November 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans of the PBS Kids animated series Wild Kratts will have the chance to see Chris and Martin Kratt live on stage. Wild Kratts Live 2.0 – Activate Creature Power! will be coming to the DeVos Performance Hall on Sunday, November 19.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. On the Wild Kratts website, users can register for a pre-sale code that will give them early access to tickets.

A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available for the pre-sale. The VIP tickets include a premium seat at the show, a meet-and-greet with Chris and Martin Kratt, a personally autographed color photo, and a photograph with the brothers taken with a personal camera.

Wild Kratts premiered in 2011. In the show, the brothers go on expeditions with wild animals from around the world. They also have animal-inspired gadgets and Creature Power suits, which allow them to get close to the creatures.

The brothers previously appeared in the PBS Kids series Kratts’ Creatures, which ran from June-August 1996. They later appeared in the series Zoboomafoo, which aired on PBS Kids from 1999-2001. In the series, the brothers were joined by a talking lemur named Zoboomafoo (voiced by Gord Robertson).

Wild Kratts Live 2.0 – Activate Creature Power! will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall on Sunday, November 19. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube