Whitmer Visits Affordable Housing Project in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS..MICH — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined local leaders and housing developers at the Hope Village project in Grand Rapids on Thursday, recognizing the community's efforts to expand affordable housing and support those working to get back on their feet.

Whitmer toured the tiny home foundations that are part of Mel Trotter Ministries' Hope Village initiative, which began in March to address the shortage of affordable housing and provide homes for those in shelters.

"We are going to build baby build," Whitmer said, expressing her excitement for the project.

Mel Trotter Ministries CEO Chris Palusky highlighted the organization's other efforts to address the housing crisis, including the recent opening of 10 apartments and the development of 16 tiny homes specifically for low-income individuals.

"We just opened 10 apartments in that building right there, we've got transitional housing right back here, and we're working on the 16 tiny Homes and these will all be for people that are in the lower income bracket," Palusky said.

Whitmer's visit also comes as she has announced the largest investment in housing in the state's history - $2 billion for 11,000 homes. The governor emphasized the importance of ensuring that every Michigander has "a safe affordable place to raise a family, to build the life we want, in a vibrant community."

The Hope Village tiny home project is on track to be completed by the end of the year, providing much-needed affordable housing for those in the Grand Rapids community.

