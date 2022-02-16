Watch
Whitmer signs $1.2B bill to fight COVID with federal funds

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan. Negotiations for a re-vote Michigan primary are continuing between the Democratic National Committee, the Michigan legislature, and the two democratic presidential candidates. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Posted at 12:21 PM, Feb 16, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has approved spending $1.2 billion in federal aid to fight COVID-19, including for understaffed health care providers to recruit and retain workers with bonuses.

The bill signed Wednesday allots $300 million for hospitals and nursing homes to award the financial incentives as they see fit, $150 million to continue testing and screening in schools, and $367 million for labs to speed test processing.

Cases and hospitalizations have been dropping from pandemic highs.

The number of hospitalized adults with confirmed cases in Michigan, around 2,000 on Monday, was down from nearly 4,600 a month ago.

