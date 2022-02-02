Whitmer: More than 91K students accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launching 1 year ago

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday marks one year since Governor Gretchen Whitmer first announced the Michigan Reconnect program.

More than 91,000 people have been accepted into the program in the year since its launch.

The bipartisan plan gives any Michigander who is 25 or older the chance to get a tuition-free associate degree from a community college or a skills certificate.

Whitmer says of those 91,000, 12,000 are currently enrolled in classes.

“I want to congratulate all of the hardworking Michiganders who took the first step toward a brighter future, all while balancing so many other responsibilities,” said Governor Whitmer. “Whether it’s a registered apprenticeship, an industry-recognized certification, a technical certificate, an associate degree, a bachelor’s degree or beyond, higher education or skills training opens so many doors. We have an ambitious but attainable goal to reach 60% of working-age adults with a postsecondary credential by 2030. Programs like Reconnect help us put Michiganders first and continue growing our economy.”

Michigan Reconnect is the largest effort of its kind in state history and is an attempt to reach the governor's goal of Sixty by 30, which means she wants 60% of adults to have a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.

Right now, that rate stands at 49%.

Michigan Reconnect is funded through September -- the end of the current fiscal year.

To learn more, visit the Michigan Reconnect website.