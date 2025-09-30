Whitmer: Budget will be passed this week, government operations not impacted

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers have reached a bipartisan budget agreement that includes free school meals, road funding and tax cuts for working families, though the final vote will likely not happen Tuesday as originally planned.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office announced the framework of the deal Tuesday, saying state government will continue operating while the legislature finalizes the budget this week. The agreement comes after months of contentious negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.

"We're on the verge of making huge progress to fix our state and local roads, feed our kids at school, cut taxes for seniors and working families, protect access to affordable health care, and keep Michiganders safe in their communities," Whitmer said.

The bipartisan budget includes funding to fix state and local roads, decreasing taxes for working families, protecting Medicaid and hospitals, record per-pupil education funding, free breakfast and lunch, public safety investments, modernizing Selfridge, and more, according to Whitmer's statement.

House Speaker Matt Hall emphasized the progress made in eliminating government waste.

"We made progress over the weekend eliminating waste, fraud and abuse so we can finally fund our top needs as a state," Hall said. "House Republicans have been fighting from day one to restore school safety and mental health, eliminate ghost employees, and bring the Hall Ethics Accountability and Transparency plan permanently to Lansing, and now we are seeing movement on these major priorities."

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks highlighted the budget's focus on families and communities.

"Michiganders deserve a state budget that puts their hard-earned taxpayer dollars to good use, and I'm proud that we will be voting on a product that secures free breakfast and lunch for kids, protects Medicaid, secures meaningful funding for families and communities while also delivering on roads," Brinks said.

The negotiations have stretched for months, with Republicans and Democrats clashing over various budget priorities. Lawmakers already missed their self-imposed July 1 deadline to pass the school aid portion of the budget, leaving many school districts uncertain about their funding for the next fiscal year.

The budget package will need to pass both chambers of the legislature before Whitmer can sign it into law.

After the final pages of the budget are typed, the Legislature will vote. Then, clerks will prepare it for transmittal to the governor for her final review and signature.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

