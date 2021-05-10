Whitecaps to host 2021 season home opener Tuesday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps will welcome fans back at LMCU Ballpark Tuesday night for its season home opener.

Last year’s season ended early, with the season being officially canceled on June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate the return of food, fans and baseball, the team is inviting West Michigan residents to join a first pitch celebration.

“At 6:35 p.m. tomorrow, when Keider Montero throws the first pitch, for the first time ever we’re going to pause the game for a moment to celebrate,” said Jim Jarecki, VP and General Manager of the West Michigan Whitecaps. “That first pitch will be for health care and front-line workers, first responders, fans, and our staff, coaches, and players. We have so much to be grateful for.”

The sold-out game is a first under the new name LMCU Ballpark, and the first 500 fans will receive a LMCU Ballpark/Whitecaps ballcap compliments of Lake Michigan Credit Union.

The home opener will wrap up with the first Family Fare Fireworks show of the season.

West Michigan fans are encouraged to join the first pitch celebration by listening to The Ticket 106.1 FM or streaming online.

While the game is sold out, there are still some group, multi-game and single game tickets for May and June available online.

“Baseball and fun are back for the summer,” Jarecki added. “We have health and safety protocols in place so everyone can have fun and do it safely. It is Whitecap’s baseball and that means we’ve been working on the show. The sights, sounds, and tastes will all be better than you remember.”

