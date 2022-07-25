Wheeler Development Group breaks grown on 92-unit luxury apartment complex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wheeler Development Group broke ground on a 92-unit luxury apartment complex in Ada Village on Monday. The complex will be located at 7590 East Fulton Street.

The complex will be called Village East. It will offer 34 one-bedroom, 54 two-bedroom, and four three-bedroom apartments. There will be two three-story buildings and two four-story buildings at the site. There will also be 82 garages in the rental community.

During the concept stage of the complex, Ghafari was hired as the architect and Progressive AE was hired for civil engineering. Midwest Construction will be the general contractor. Financing for the project is being provided by the First National Bank of Michigan. PURE Real Estate Management is the property manager.

“Village East is an exciting opportunity for our team and for Ada Village,” said WDG partner Michael Maier. “This project will bring an influx of residents to their downtown and we expect the local retailers, grocery store, and boutiques to experience a significant increase in business when Village East is fully occupied. The development will house hundreds of residents literally 200 feet from the downtown amenities. This will be the most convenient and amenity-rich residential development in the area, hands-down.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube