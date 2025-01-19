What's behind the child care worker shortage

(WXMI) — The two complaints we keep hearing over and over regarding child care is the high cost and lack of access.

According to the advocacy group Child Care Aware of America, in 2023, the average price of child care in Michigan was around $12,000 per child.

But the median income for a married couple is $115,000.

This means paying for child care uses roughly 11% of a family's income.

Then add in access issues. A 2021 survey found that 80% of child care centers had staffing problems, and half of those centers were serving fewer kids because of it.

So what is the root cause? We spoke to a daycare center and a Michigan researcher.

Faith Frueh is the director at Plainfield Childcare in Plainfield Township. "We have about 82 children here, and about 20 to 25 staff total," Frueh told FOX 17. "We start with our infant room, beginning at six weeks, and go all the way up to 12 years," she said.

She's worked at Plainfield Childcare for six years, but has been in the industry since her 20s.

She says over her career, she’s seen childcare availability change.

"It's a lot harder, especially, I think, since 2020. But it's definitely harder to get daycare. The waiting lists are definitely longer, and then we have to look for daycare early."

At the Plainfield Childcare facility, six months is the average wait time to get in. "We have parents who are pregnant and start looking for daycare right away."

On the operational side, Frueh has also seen changes. "The turnover. I think many of the daycares definitely have that everywhere right now."

FOX 17 SPECIAL: The State of Child Care

At Plainfield Childcare, they’re working hard to both hire and retain employees. "We use Indeed to do a lot of our recruiting. We also have word of mouth. We have quite a few who have brought other people here."

There are hurdles. "I would say for independently owned daycares, a big issue is that we can't give them the benefits. We can't provide even higher pay like some of the other daycares."

But there's also efforts to provide flexibility for child care staff. "They need to be able to still do the things they need to do, like doctor's appointments. And, you know, some have classes, and so we accommodate that as best as we can."

Frueh’s advice for prospective families? If you’re considering child care, don’t wait.

"I think the longer you wait the harder it is. But if you start early too, children, I think, adapt better when they're younger."

