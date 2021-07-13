What to expect as the Ann Arbor Art Fair returns

(WXYZ) — It is one of the premier events in the country and it's coming back to Michigan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Joining us for the 7 UpFront segment to talk about the upcoming Ann Arbor Art Fair is its Executive Director Maureen Riley.

"It takes over 30 blocks of downtown Ann Arbor and it's actually three individual fairs that happen at the same time," Riley says. "We're simultaneous and congruous and you don't necessarily know when you pass from one to the other."

