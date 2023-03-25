What to do in West Michigan on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bit of rain and snow might be in the forecast but it's still a great weekend to get outside and enjoy all that West Michigan has to offer as we welcome in spring.

The John Ball Zoo reopened for the season on Friday. You can enjoy seeing all the animals as well as some new ones like the Pygmy Hippos.

The zoo is open from 9am-6pm Saturday. Tickets range from $12-14 and are free for kids 2 and under. They can be purchased at the zoo or online.

The Women's Lifestyle Expo returns to Kalamazoo this weekend. It features a number of activities like a fashion show, cooking demonstrations and live entertainment,

The expo is taking place from 9am-4pm. Tickets can be purchased online for $5 or at the door for $7.

If you're considering adopting a cat, a charity event in Holland might be the place to do it. Kittens in the Mitten is hosting a fundraiser designed to keep the stray cat population low in Michigan.

It's being held at Griff's Ice House in Holland from 1-4pm Saturday. There will be a silent auction, cat adoptions and more.

The Gilmore Car Museum is hosting Cars & Characters today. A meet and greet event where you can see some of the most popular princesses, villains and superheros. There will also be hourly story times and superhero and princess training.

Tickets can be purchased online and range from $12-20. The event is happening from 11-4pm.

The Blandford Nature Center is celebrating the first weekend of spring with the 53rd annual Sugarbush Festival. Employees will be demonstrating how maple sugar is made.

There will also be other activities like wildlife encounters, zoo animals, games and more.

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $7-10.