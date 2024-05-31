What does West Michigan think about Trump's verdict?

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — President Trump's convictions were on many people's minds.

A lot of people wanted to keep their opinions private.

Those who did, well, they didn't hold back about their feelings on the matter.

"It's a sham, the whole thing's a sham," Randy Gazarek said.

"It's kind of a relief. Yeah. I think that there's a lot of things that he's gotten away with," Clare Crumback explained.

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts by a jury of his peers.

"I don't think there would be as many as there were. But yeah, I do. I think it's a good thing," Crumback added.

"It doesn't mean anything to anybody. At all. I mean, something to Democrats or people that hate him, even some Democrats see that it's garbage. I mean, come on," Gazarek said.

"I think it's crazy. I don't think it's right," David Creech said.

"Pretty much knew that this was going to be the outcome. So nothing, you know, surprising here. We'll see what the sentencing says and what the further appeal would say," Paul Ohep told FOX 17.

Ottawa County is a Republican stronghold. In at least the past three elections, voters in the area have voted in a majority to have a Republican president.



2020 - Trump won by more than 20 points.

2016 - Trump won by 30 points.

2012 - Romney won by more than 34 points.

Most people we spoke with Thursday night say the verdict didn't really change their opinion.

"I voted for him the first time, and I'll vote for him again," Creech said.

"I'm not strongly political for or against him. I didn't vote for him. And, you know, I probably won't vote for him again," Ohep added.

"I've already looked at the issues that I'm concerned with and everything. And with us, the convictions and everything. It really didn't change my mind or anything," Chelsei Panozzo told FOX 17.

