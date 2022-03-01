West Michigander listed among special guests at State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Several people from Michigan will be guests at the State of the Union Tuesday night.

Scott Hammontree will be Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s guest at the State of the Union. He's an operating partner for The Intersection in Grand Rapids, and President of the Michigan Independent Venue and Promoter Association.

Scott Hammontree, President of the Michigan Independent Venue and Promoter Association, worked with me to secure funding to help 288 hard-hit arts venues and theaters in Michigan survive during the pandemic. That's why I'm proud to bring Scott as my guest to this year's #SOTU. pic.twitter.com/yDwoEBtM7X — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) March 1, 2022

Stabenow says Hammontree worked alongside her to help fund nearly 300 arts venues stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Gary Peters announced he will be accompanied virtually by UA Local 85’s Justin Pomerville of Saginaw. Peters included a video of Pomerville explaining how the infrastructure law is creating well-paying jobs.

For this year’s State of the Union, I’m pleased Justin Pomerville from UA Local 85 in Saginaw is my virtual guest. Watch here as Justin outlines how thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are creating good-paying jobs, including for union workers. pic.twitter.com/K8qgTYRNjH — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) March 1, 2022

Melissa Isaac of Mt. Pleasant, a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT), is Gizhwaasod (“Protector of the Young”) at the Michigan Department of Education’s Indigenous Education Initiative as well as SCIT’s Project AWARE initiative, according to the White House. Isaac will be among First Lady Jill Biden’s guests at the State of the Union.

