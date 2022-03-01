Watch
West Michigander listed among special guests at State of the Union

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, where President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress and the nation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — Several people from Michigan will be guests at the State of the Union Tuesday night.

Scott Hammontree will be Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s guest at the State of the Union. He's an operating partner for The Intersection in Grand Rapids, and President of the Michigan Independent Venue and Promoter Association.

Stabenow says Hammontree worked alongside her to help fund nearly 300 arts venues stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Gary Peters announced he will be accompanied virtually by UA Local 85’s Justin Pomerville of Saginaw. Peters included a video of Pomerville explaining how the infrastructure law is creating well-paying jobs.

Melissa Isaac of Mt. Pleasant, a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT), is Gizhwaasod (“Protector of the Young”) at the Michigan Department of Education’s Indigenous Education Initiative as well as SCIT’s Project AWARE initiative, according to the White House. Isaac will be among First Lady Jill Biden’s guests at the State of the Union.

