West Michigan Works! receives $120K to retain early childhood staff

LANSING, Mich. — West Michigan Works! has been selected to receive $120,000 toward fostering the next generation of early childhood educators.

The organization is one of 12 Early Care and Education (ECE) Registered Apprenticeships in the state to receive money from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s (ECIC) Child Care Innovation Fund, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

The state says all 12 ECE apprenticeships received more than $2 million in total investments from the Caring for MI Future plan.

“Access to quality, affordable early learning opportunities sets kids up for long-term success,” saya Governor Whitmer. “Today’s investment in apprenticeships will create more paths for Michiganders to become skilled, qualified early education professionals and help us meet our statewide goal of opening or expanding 1,000 child care programs by the end of 2024. We are already well on track, with nearly 800 programs opened, and with today’s investment we will continue taking action to help aspiring education professionals and our kids ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

We’re told the funding will help lower barriers to hiring and retaining staff, offering greater incentive for those wishing to become highly skilled educators in the early childhood field.

“We recognize the vital role that highly skilled child care providers play in supporting working families across the state, "says Michigan Works! Association CEO Ryan Hundt. “This dynamic partnership between the Early Childhood Investment Corporation and Michigan Works! underscores our commitment to fostering high quality child care and driving economic growth hand-in-hand.”

