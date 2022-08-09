West Michigan tutoring service seeks new recruits to meet growing need

(WXMI) — A West Michigan tutoring service is looking to add tutors to address a growing need among students with learning disabilities.

SLD Read focuses on helping students with reading, spelling and writing.

“Tutoring is the cornerstone of our mission,” says CEO Kristen Potts. “The majority of requests for services that we are seeing are for children age 6-11, a pivotal point in a student’s educational experience. Currently, we have nearly 100 children on a waiting list; we simply do not have enough tutors to meet the need.”

We’re told tutors will receive paid training before they are assigned to students, which will be determined based on availability and location.

The tutoring service says training sessions will be held in Kent and Kalamazoo counties next month.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube