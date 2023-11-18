West Michigan Tourist Association shares fun ways to wrap up November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Believe it or not, November is nearly half over! However, that doesn't mean there's a shortage of things to do here on our side of the state. The West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News with ideas of how to wrap up your November.

Holland Aquatic Center hosts "Holiday Break Family Mega Splash"

Kids just want to have fun! The Holland Aquatic Center's “Holiday Break Family Mega Splash” offers an exhilarating experience with its array of attractions, including five pools, a water-based obstacle course, a heart-pounding zipline, a thrilling super-curvy water slide, relaxing inner tubes, and a serene splash zone. This ultimate aquatic adventure guarantees a day filled with boundless excitement and provides the perfect remedy to work off that post-turkey sugar rush.



When: November 22nd, 23rd-26th, times vary

Crane's Pie Pantry and Restaurant Handmade Holiday Market

Crane's Pie Pantry and Restaurant in Fennville gears up for a sweet and creative holiday season. Visitors can explore the “Handmade Holiday Market,” which showcases unique jewelry, home decor, soaps, woodworking, and more. And it doesn't stop there; you can enjoy lunch or savor Crane's famous desserts – their pies are truly exceptional. The opportunity to stock up on incredible homemade baked goods and sip on cider and donuts is a must. For the little ones, the day offers the chance to decorate sugar cookies, creating sweet memories and fun. This promises a day filled with holiday spirit, special memories, and delightful fun!



When: Sunday, November 26th, from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Iron Fish Distillery, Artisan Market in the Historic Barn

Head to Thompsonville in Manistee County for Michigan's very first farm distillery, Iron Fish Distillery. This weekend, they're hosting their first-ever Holiday Market in their historic barn, featuring local Northern Michigan artisans. You can also enjoy their exceptional whiskey. Don't forget to schedule a distillery tour to uncover the fascinating stories behind this Michigan gem



When: November 18th & 19th, December 9th & 10th from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube