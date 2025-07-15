West Michigan superintendent says Supreme Court's Dept. of Education decision will cause ripple effects

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Trump administration can move forward with mass layoffs at the Department of Education, affecting nearly 1,400 employees. Following the ruling, the department immediately notified employees that it would resume its plans to reduce staff.

This decision is part of President Trump's strategy to shrink the federal workforce and to fulfill a campaign promise to shift education oversight from the federal government to the states. The Supreme Court's decision paused an order from a federal judge, who had previously issued a preliminary injunction to halt the layoffs.

The ongoing freeze for over $6 billion in education funds has added uncertainty for many in the educational sector. The grant money would be intended for after-school and summer programs, as well as teacher training.

Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews said these decisions will have a ripple effect impacting everyone in education, especially students.

He said the elimination of these jobs would remove vital resources from local districts like Rockford, which rely on both state and federal services.

"[They] help us identify appropriate ways to meet the needs of our students. Help us navigate the world of grants and and trying to bring resources to our districts. And if those people aren't there, it's going to be that much more challenging to work the system," said Matthews.

During his campaign, Trump promised to eliminate the Department of Education entirely. However, his lawyers told the Supreme Court that the department could still fulfill its legal obligations with fewer employees.

"It creates some concern at local districts because our budget is based on a combination of both state and federal resources, and the needs in our district don't go away," said Matthews, noting the difficulties in planning budgets for the next school year.

"What the federal government needs to do is say, we either have it or we don't, and then we can make plans," Matthews added. "We believe that the money needs to be released to school districts so that we can plan and use that money wisely."

The situation is particularly concerning amid an ongoing teacher shortage.

"We're trying to attract people to education, tell them it's a good profession to be in, and if the working conditions continue to change, it makes it that much more challenging to attract people," said Matthews.

As the district navigates, Matthews emphasized the difficulty of operating in a state of such uncertainty saying, "If we're in a constant state of limbo wondering if the money's coming or if it's not coming, it makes it that much more challenging."

He iterated that the needs of students will be met, one way or another.

"We're going to provide them with a great education next year. Will it look different than it than it did last year? Perhaps. But you can be confident that we will find a way to ensure that your kids have the resources and the opportunities that they need to be successful," Matthews said.

