West Michigan prices confirm latest Consumer Price Index

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lower egg prices in West Michigan are contributing to easing the pain at the grocery store these days.

Nationally, the Consumer Price Index rose in April but at a much slower pace. The CPI from the Bureau of Labor Statistics went up by 0.2%, while the index increased by 2.4% in March.

The result is an annual inflation rate of 2.3%.

But the relief is not expected to last. Economists generally agree that President Trump’s tariffs will lead to higher consumer prices.

One contributor to the lower prices in April was the drop in egg prices. The average price for a dozen eggs across America in $6.23 a dozen in March but dropped to $5.12/dozen in April.

A check of egg prices quoted online by West Michigan stores were significantly lower than the national average (prices at local stores may be different):

Meijer: $3.99/doz.

Family Fare and D&W: $4.59.

Aldi: $4.35.

Walmart: $3.94.

