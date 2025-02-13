West Michigan Palestinian and Jewish communities react to Trump's potential 'annexing' of Gaza

(WXMI) — As President Trump continues to express support for the annexation of Gaza, local leaders from the Arab and Jewish communities in West Michigan are voicing their concerns about the implications and feasibility of such a move.

Mohammed Shamali, who has lived in the United States for 46 years but holds deep ties to Palestine, shared his perspective. “I’ve been watching the news like everybody else is, and so far, I did not see a sign in Gaza say 'for sale,'" he said.

Shamali was born near Nablus and recalled his family’s journey throughout Palestine, and their eventual life as farmers before coming to the United States as a student refugee by way of Jordan.

Shamali frequently visits the Super Green Market in Kentwood, which evokes fond memories of his homeland. “You walk in; it's like going to the Middle Eastern supermarket back home. You have the butcher or you see the fresh bakery, and you know us Middle Easterners: We love bread, right?” he noted.

WXMI Mohammed Shamali has been an American citizen for over four decades, but visiting Super Green Market in Kentwood makes him think of his first home in Palestine

The prospect of annexation raises serious concerns for Shamali, particularly regarding the potential displacement of nearly 2 million Palestinians. He emphasized, “First of all, it is violation of the human basic rights, right? It is ethnic cleansing.” He added that it is crucial to recognize the plight of innocent civilians amid ongoing conflict, stating, “Over 100,000 get injured.”

Rabbi Javier Cattapan of Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the proposed annexation by Trump could exacerbate an already tumultuous situation. “How could this be a solution? It seems like it will create more displacement and more suffering for the people who are already suffering,” he said.

Rabbi Cattapan expressed empathy for the Palestinian situation, remarking, “It doesn't sound like a good idea, and not just because people I wouldn't want to be moved away.”

Wren Burns, an organizer with Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, remains dedicated to supporting families affected by the conflict. “This is their home. This is where they should be able to return to and remain,” she stated. Burns highlighted the impact on children, noting that they constitute 50% of Gaza's population. She described the ongoing struggles faced by families, including fear, violence and soaring prices amid a lack of aid.

“As a parent, to stand and think about what I would do if that was me, if those were my children,” Burns lamented, reflecting on the dire circumstances faced by families in Gaza.

Shamali, too, feels a deep connection to those enduring hardship in Palestine. “You hear the horrible stories about what’s going on in Gaza and Jenin and Tulkarem. Your heart really bleeds. And you pray every day,” he expressed. He remains hopeful, adding, “The Palestinian and especially Gazan, the harder you hit them, the higher they bounce back."

As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, both the Palestinian and Jewish communities in West Michigan are anxiously watching developments, especially with discussions of a ceasefire potentially coming to an end.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube