West Michigan organizations foster the spirit of giving

This holiday, giving to those in need could be as easy as donating to one of these charities aimed at helping families put presents under the tree.

Ronald McDonald House

Families of kids spending the holidays in the hospital have enough to deal with without the time and expenses gift buying can drain.

For families staying in the newly expanded 25-room Ronald McDonald House (RMH) home, the organization is collecting new, unwrapped gifts/toys or donations. You can drop items off at the house here, or have something delivered from the RMH wishlist. Companies looking to do their own drive can also grab donation boxes from the RMH office.

DA Blodgett - St John's

One of their biggest gift drives ever, DA Blodgett-St John's (DABSJ) wants to bring a little Christmas joy to kids who are part of the agency’s foster care, adoption, counseling and residential services.

“It’s incredibly moving to see how everyone pulls together to make each child feel special. When people see what’s possible, it inspires them to do even more,” said Caitlin Hopkins, DABSJ’s Director of Events and Corporate Relations.

Visit their website above to choose something from the wishlist, make a monetary donation— or volunteer for a shift helping pack and wrap gifts for the kids during Wrapped in Hope Week, December 2-7. DABSJ will host a festive wrapping party on December 7 featuring music, soup trucks, and all the holiday cheer you can stand.

Potter Park Zoo Annual Toys for Tots Drive

December 1, from 5-8 p.m., head to Potter Park Zoo with a new, unwrapped toy to donate and enjoy the zoo's Wonderland of Lights event for free!

Is your organization holding a gift drive? Let us know by emailing details to News@Fox17Online.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube