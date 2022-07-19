West Michigan hospital launches car seat clinic for children with special needs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A West Michigan hospital has launched a new clinic to ease the burden of families traveling with children who have special needs.

Trinity Health in Muskegon has opened a car seat clinic for children with disabilities or behavioral challenges. During appointments at the clinic, there is a physical therapy evaluation and posture assessment to help determine which seat is best for the child’s needs. “We’ve reduced the travel, we’ve reduced the cost, we’ve reduced the frustration for families,” said Holly Alway, injury health coordinator. “And in the short matter of a couple of weeks, we can get that medical seat, and so they have a seat that’s going to be appropriate and safe for their travel.” The clinic is by appointment only and requires a referral by a specialist and the child’s healthcare team.

Amy Dykstar knows how important these car seats are. Her 18-year-old son Zachary has autism and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, an epileptic disorder that causes him to often have seizures. However, when Dykstar tried to get a car seat, it cost around $2,500. Another issue was that the nearest special needs car seat clinic was in Ann Arbor. Thanks to help from Mary Free Bed, they were able to receive financial assistance for the car seat. However, they had to wait several months for it to arrive. “You know we need these [car seats],” said Dykstar. “It’s like a lifesaver.”

“We are committed to this,” said Alway about the clinic. “So long as there are families to serve, we’re going to serve them.”

Anyone who wants to learn more about Trinity Health in Muskegon’s car seat clinic can call (231)-672-6940.

