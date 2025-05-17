West Michigan group hits 100-in-100 housing goal after longer effort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A goal has been met. A West Michigan group, looking to help the un-housed find permanent housing, set a mission: 100 people in 100 days.

Almost a year ago, the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness set a goal: 100 in 100.

It took longer than expected, but they finally hit their goal.

"We're seeing progress, and we're also seeing the opportunity to do better," Grand Rapids Chamber Vice President of Government Affairs Josh Lunger said.

"Early last week, I think we were over 104 individuals permanently housed," Lunger said. The effort took time. "We wanted to set a difficult goal. It forced us to really dive in and commit to it," Lunger added.

FOX 17

The Grand Rapids Chamber is one of the many organizations working to help people who are chronically un-housed.

"I think we have a possibility here to be a best practice in the country," Lunger said.

He explains the model these organizations are following: first, connect with a person; second, pair them with a case manager who works to find out what they need; third, find an open place; fourth, provide financial help; and fifth, have a case manager work on any new potential needs.

"Our case management team is able to access that to get furnishings so that when someone moves in, they're moving into an actual furnished apartment, not an empty room," Lunger said.

He explains the foundation spends roughly $500 per person to get them into a more permanent home.

FOX 17

"What our foundation does, if that individual needs some of those gap costs covered? We try to cover that as quickly as, like, as soon as I can send an email out saying we'll cover the security deposit, an application fee, first month's rent."

People are paired up with case managers to keep them moving forward.

"It's never intended to be a one-time effort. If you talk to the coalition and homelessness, we're really focusing now on ending chronic homelessness reaching functional zero," Lunger said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

