West Michigan events to enjoy this weekend (May 18 & 19)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weather is set to be beautiful this weekend! There's plenty going on in West Michigan to cure your Spring fever.

Kalamazoo Garden Festival

Love gardening? Always want to chat plants? Planting season is here and this event features vendors selling live plants and other garden related products. There will be presentations and workshops. Get those questions answered before you start digging! Plus, enjoy the live music, food trucks, and more. It's happening across from the Kalamazoo Expo Center at the fairground animal barns.

Local Spins Fest

Jam out to West Michigan music this weekend! This event puts the spotlight on stars from our state and youth bands. Soulful rock band Nathan Walton and the remedy headline with the multi-genre all-star group the “Elijah Russ Collective”. You can also catch the young, talented, award-winning funk rock band “Short Panic”. The show is put on by, Michigan’s #1 music website, Local Spins. This event takes place at the beautiful outdoor piazza at studio park Saturday night. Doors open at 3:00 p.m., and the show starts at 4:00.

Tickets range between $10-$25 – find more information on their website.

Michigan Cider Festival

Michigan is the great cider state, and Grand Rapids is throwing a party! The Michigan Cider Fest takes over Rosa Parks circle Saturday night from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Taste dozens of ciders and enjoy live music and games. There will be several local food trucks and your entry gets you ten craft cider samples and a commemorative glass. You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $40.

Grand Haven Kite Festival

Enjoy a day at the beach watching world-famous kite flier perform to music and check out kites larger than a school bus! Bring your own kite to fly or check out some of the newest models from the manufacturers there. The festival is at the Grand Haven State Park. If you have a recreational pass, entry is free.

Kites fly Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Town & Country Days

This carnival opens at 12:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the parade kicking off at 11:00 Saturday. Also, catch the Scottville Clown Band, the Lion’s Chicken Dinner in the civic center, the apple blossom market and so much more fun. Click here to learn more.

