West Michigan company sends workers to help with Helene aftermath

(WXMI) — People along the East Coast are still trying to contend with the damage left by Hurricane Helene. A West Michigan company sent workers to South Carolina to help them pick up the pieces.

FOX 17 connected with two B’s Trees employees, who say they received a call Wednesday to head down and lend a hand.

We’re told many tree- and debris-removal companies in South Carolina left for Florida during the lead-up to Hurricane Milton this week. It’s partly why the local workers were asked to help.

The damage from Hurricane Helene is still substantial despite having been two weeks since the storm.

"The damage is extensive to the point that right now we're in the initial recovery process just to return house lives to normal. If you looked out at the street, you would see that their logs piled up, brush piled up… absolutely everywhere is just completely clobbered," says Matthew Bossche.

"Houses have logs on them,” says Craig Wolff. “Trees are in backyards, pools, driveways, everywhere, and he just needed more manpower."

Matthew and Craig say they will stay in South Carolina over the next seven days, helping clean up from sunrise to sunset.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube