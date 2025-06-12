West Michigan communities, GRPD prepare for "No Kings" movement coming to the area

Protests organized by the "No Kings" Movement are scheduled to take place Saturday, June 14th across the U.S., including at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids.

The event coincides with nationwide demonstrations against the Trump Administration and aligns with President Trump's birthday.

The nationwide 'No King's 'Movement is expected to reach West Michigan and Grand Rapids communities Saturday, June 14th. With Protest scheduled all around the area.

The movement is against the Trump administration, specifically with immigration policies that have ramped up.

Grand Rapids Police Department is preparing to keep things peaceful for the public demonstrations set in downtown.

Leaders in Grand Rapids are focusing on maintaining a peaceful atmosphere, contrasting with recent violent protests in Los Angeles.

Chief Eric Winstrom of the Grand Rapids Police Department emphasized the importance of allowing citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights while maintaining public safety. "We have a community which values very much their First Amendment rights, wants their voices to be heard, but also respects other people," Winstrom said.

According to the No-Kings website, the event is orchestrated by the West MI Indivisible as part of a broader network of coordinated protests.

Local citizens, such as Drake Black, plan to participate independently, driven by personal conviction. “I live in Grand Rapids, and I love this area, I love my country, and I want to be better,” Black stated.

WXMI The protests are expected to reach Grand Rapids Saturday, June 14th.

Winstrom assured the public that the GRPD is preparing for the event by coordinating with organizers and planning for a range of scenarios. "It gives the police department some time to plan and reach out to the organizers and see if there's some way that we can work," he said, noting the potential for a large turnout.

However, the GRPD is clear on maintaining order. "We've seen in other jurisdictions across the country, people blocking highways, things like that. We're not going to put up with it. We will take enforcement action. We're not going to put up with property destruction or violence of any kind," Winstrom stated.

GRPD will monitor the situation throughout the event to ensure it remains peaceful.

Protests are also scheduled all of Saturday in West Michigan communities. You can find those days and times below:

Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Grand Rapids, Mich. 10:00 A.M-11:30 AM

Rosa Parks Circle, Grand Rapids, Mich. 12:00-2:00 P.M

Centennial Park Holland, Mich. 12:00-2:00 P.M

Robbins Road & 172nd Ave. Grand Haven, Mich. 1:00-3:00 P.M

Lowell, Mich. (Private address) 11 A.M-12:00 P.M

Thornapple Plaza, Hastings, Mich. 12:00-2:00 P.M

400 Block of S Drake, Kalamazoo, Mich. 12:00-2:00 P.M

Target/Horrocks, Battle Creek, Mich. 12-2:00 P.M

Paw Paw, Mich. (Private address) 10:00 A.M- 12:00 P.M

Heritage Landing, Muskegon Mich. 6:00-7:30 P.M This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

