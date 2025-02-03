West Michigan businesses plan organized closings to protest immigrant policies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In response to recent immigration policies, a movement is making waves in West Michigan, and even nationally.

The movement is called 'A Day without Immigrants.' Many in West Michigan, and across the nation, are showing their support by closing their businesses on Monday, February 3rd.

Community advocate, and third generation Mexican-American Jackie Peralez, says this movement is more than just a one-time thing. It's the beginning of something bigger.

“We want to raise awareness that we're not here to take anything from anyone," Peralez said. "We are here simply to co-exist because we want the best for our families, just like everyone else does."

One of the businesses closing Monday is the Tacos El Cuñado on Bridge Street, owned and operated by Maria Martinez. “Tomorrow is a big day for the Latino community," Martinez said. “All Latinos stay together. So that's the most, big support for everybody.”

Peralez emphasizes that the movement is meant for communities to stand together in solidarity. “At the end of the day, we are all human beings," Peralez said. "We're not legal or illegal. We're all just human beings trying to look for a better life, trying to make a better life for our loved ones, for our families, for our friends.”

Peralez says a goal for this movement is to show that mass deportations will not only impact immigrants, but will impact all of us.

“We're not going anywhere, but we also have power when we unite and we stand together to create and effect change that we need,” Peralez said.

Fighting for change, Peralez and Martinez feel hopeful. And they say hope is a hard thing to kill.

“I’m Latino, I'm Mexican... and I'm so proud of that," Martinez said.

