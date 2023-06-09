West MI veterans invited to apply for free service dog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — K9 Academy International (K9AI) is donating one of its puppies to a veteran who needs a psychiatric service dog.

The offer is being made in honor of local veterans in the wake of this year's Memorial Day.

“We know the healing power of a dog’s love; it can do wonders for the emotional, physical, and mental health,” K9AI writes on its Facebook page. “Knowing this, we are happy to have this opportunity to bless a retired service person.”

We’re told the puppy will be provided for free with all training — which would take 6–8 months — paid for by K9AI.

Applicants are required to have the following:



A permanent residence in West Michigan

A backyard fence

No other pets (with some exceptions)

Time to meet with K9AI every week or every other week

VA documents detailing PTSD and TBI

The ability to care for the dog’s needs

No prior felonies or substance abuse

Those wishing to apply for the puppy may do so by messaging K9AI’s Facebook page with their name, age and address, along with the following information:



Other household members

A description of your day-to-day lifestyle

How you think a service dog would benefit you

Whether or not other pets are living with you

VA documentation

