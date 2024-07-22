Welding Their Future: A Ferris State Student Works on Jet Engines

BIG RAPIDS, Mich — For some, their dream is to fly some of our country's largest airplanes. For others, their dream is to build them.

Abby Frisk, a senior at Ferris State University is doing exactly that. A welding student, Abby has had interests in aviation and welding almost her whole life.

Steve Jessmore/Ferris State Ferris Sate student Abby Frisk, welding during class.

“My brother and my dad, use welding in the farm shop all the time to fix equipment, or, you know, broken gates, that sort of thing," explained Frisk.

That passion brought her to GE's Aerospace Plant in Dayton, Ohio. As an intern, Abby has seen and worked on things that are integral to aviation. "So the tubing ducks that we do anything from fuel, air, oil, any, anything that's moving something in the engine, that's what our site works on," said Fisk.

Specifically, Abby has been working around and helping the safety and operation of jet engines. “A lot of what I'm working on is the processes," emphasized Abby.

While some of things that are built in the Ohio plant seem small, they're key to the operation of jet engines. “It’s a tiny part of a much bigger, much bigger, company and a much bigger process," said Abby.

Abby's post college career will surely, land her somewhere.

Regardless, Abby emphasizes, “Everybody starts as a beginner so you got to start somewhere."

