WEEKEND ROUNDUP: 5 arrests in downtown Grand Rapids, 7 hurt, one killed in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo had 7 people hurt in shootings, and one person killed. The incidents happened in a span of approximately 5 hours.

Police say the shootings happened at the intersections of West Patterson and Douglas, Woodward and Nola, Krom and East Patterson, and Center and Dwight.

Kalamazoo Public Safety tells FOX 17 they are working with detectives on leads. A video release is forthcoming.

In Grand Rapids, issues happened on the Blue Bridge during the annual fireworks display downtown.

Video shows GR Blue Bridge during July 5 fireworks

“During the fireworks celebration, we had a lot of police officers stationed in the area. Providing safety. Over 100 officers,” Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Five people were arrested for illegally possessing handguns, police say.

“A couple of the officers noticed that some of the individuals were acting suspiciously. They saw that one of them had a gun. I think a lot of people reacted to that individual having a gun. People started yelling, and a large group of hundreds started running,” Winstrom said.

All in all, GRPD says officers did a good job responding.

"A very good weekend. Very good night. And a safe night, even though it was alarming for some people to see. But I’m very proud of the work police officers did,” Winstrom said.

