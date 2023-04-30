Weekend happenings in West Michigan for Sunday, April 30th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While April will end on a chilly note, there's still a lot of events for West Michigan families to enjoy.

The Vintage and Handmade Marketplace is back at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids. It's the first of three events of year.

It features vintage clothes, homegoods and pottery. It's happening from 10-4 p.m.

It's the last day to see the butterflies at Frederik Meijer Gardens. The exhibit features tropical butterflies from around the world.

The exhibit will be open today from 11-5 p.m. You can use general admission tickets to see the butterflies.

The Model Railroad & Hobby Expo is happening in Muskegon on Sunday.

You can operate different model trains, meet vendors and perhaps pick up a new hobby.