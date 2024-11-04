'We are all Americans first': Both parties asking Michiganders to vote

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the 2020 presidential election, fewer than 155,000 votes determined that Michigan's electoral votes would go blue. Now, with such a narrow margin, both campaigns are mindful of Michigan's impact on this election.

Both parties had surrogates in West Michigan this Sunday.

Tim Walz's wife, Gwen Walz, represented the left on the campaign trail, with three stops in Grand Rapids.

Politician Tudor Dixon, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Representative Kat Cammack represented Team Trump in Holland.

As one of seven swing states, Michigan's vote is crucial. Whether Republican or Democrat, both parties are encouraging Michigan to vote and make their voices known.

