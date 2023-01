GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Westbound Lake Michigan Drive at Covell Avenue is closed due to a water main break.

MDOT tells FOX 17 the closure has been in place since 6:30 p.m. Friday.

WB M-45 (Lake Michigan Dr) at Covell Ave

Update: Roadway Closed

Remains Closed Due to a Water Main Break

Kent County Betty Harmon

01/14/23

02:20 https://t.co/FH8SadUJeD — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) January 14, 2023

It'll be a few hours before the area reopens.

