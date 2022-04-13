Wayland Police investigating sexual assault allegation

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Police Department says they are investigating a sexual assault allegation.

They say the sexual assault was reported to have happened in the Rabbit River Trail area, in the City of Wayland.

Investigators say that the report is unfounded, and there are no suspects at large related to the report.

Thety say their investigation is still ongoing. Once it is complere, they say it will be turned over to the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office for Review.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact Wayland Police at 269-792-9366

