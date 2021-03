BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Today Berrien County Sheriffs responded to a water rescue on Obrien Lake.

Deputies came to find Donald Skibbe, 79, had fallen through the ice and Ryan Huff, 59, holding him up with a rope.

Fortunately, Deputy Matthew Grimm was able to help Skibbe above the ice until fire departments arrived to aid the Skibbe and Huff with minor injuries and exposure to the cold water.