Water rescue being performed at Grand Haven State Park

Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 17:21:58-04

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.  — A water rescue is underway at Grand Haven State Park, after one person was swept into the water.

The person is believed to be a 21-year-old male, say responding officials, and he was last seen at Area 4 of the park.

According to Ottawa County Dispatch, officials were called to the lakeshore around 3:52 p.m.

Dive teams have been called in, in addition to the Grand Haven City Police Department and the Grand Haven Township Fire Department.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and officials are still working at the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on scene and will update more information becomes available.

