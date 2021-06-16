WATCH: Viewer video captures weekend RV chase

KENT/MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — FOX 17 obtained exclusive viewer video of an RV chase that spanned Kent and Montcalm Counties on Saturday.

Viewer video of weekend RV chase

In the video, the RV is seen swerving about while Michigan State Police is in pursuit.

A second woman that was inside the RV will not be charged in the incident, according to the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office; however, Prosecutor Andrea Krause says they may seek charges if evidence is found suggesting she had direct involvement in the chase.

Linda Mankel, 49, was charged Monday with 10 counts, eight of them felonies, after the chase resulted in an injured Kent County deputy and two damaged MSP cruisers.

The deputy is expected to recover.

The RV driver is expected to make another court appearance next week.

READ MORE: Driver of RV arrested after hitting four cars, two MSP vehicles

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube