Driver of RV arrested after hitting four cars, two MSP vehicles

CATO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After engaging in a chase with Michigan State Police Troopers and hitting six cars in total, the driver of an RV was arrested Saturday afternoon.

Troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post responded just after 1:30 p.m. this afternoon to the area of M-91 and M-46 on a report of a tan Winnebago driving erratically. They saw the Winnebago pass at least nine vehicles on the right and then run a red light.

After trying to pull over the RV, the troopers followed the RV at posted speeds to keep other drivers on the roadway safe.

Troopers tried to use stop sticks to get the RV to stop at M-82 and Amy School Road.

As the RV approached the trooper’s patrol vehicle, the RV suddenly and aggressively crossed all the lanes of traffic and almost collided with the patrol vehicle, according to MSP.

The RV continued, with a flat front tire after hitting the stop sticks, south on US-131 at posted or below posted speeds before getting off at the eastbound exit onto Cannonsville Rd.

Troopers then tried to get in front of the RV as it attempted to turn back west on Cannonsville when the RV rear-ended the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The RV hit a second patrol vehicle before heading south on US-131 in the northbound lanes.

Despite traffic being backed up from an unrelated car fire, the RV continued south, where the driver tried to maneuver between both lanes of traffic and collided with four civilian-driven vehicles in the process.

No injuries were reported from any of these collisions, according to MSP.

The vehicle eventually exited US-131 on the ramp to 17 Mile Road and turned east, at which time troopers performed a successful PIT maneuver.

The two occupants of the RV, both female according to MSP, were arrested without incident.

The driver of the RV was arrested and lodged at the Montcalm County Jail awaiting arraignment.

While responding to assist with the incident, a deputy from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department positioned at 17 Mile Road and US-131 was hit while in the patrol vehicle by another driver.

That deputy was transported to Spectrum Hospital by Life EMS for back and neck pain.

Anyone who was in these areas during this time and sustained damage to their vehicle by the RV is asked to contact Tpr. Lewis at the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

