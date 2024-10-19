WATCH: MSP trooper rescues 11-year-old dog trapped in hole

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 11-year-old dog safe after being trapped in a Watervliet Township hole last week.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says Trooper Justin Van Nuil arrived on Orchard Drive following reports of a dog trapped in a gas line hole Oct. 10. The hole was estimated to be five to six feet deep.

The dog, named Sophie, and her owner were out for a walk when she accidentally fell inside the hole, MSP explains.

We’re told the trooper used a welch hitch to safely free her with help from the owner.

Watch the rescue below:

MSP trooper rescues 11-year-old dog trapped in hole

“Our number goal is to protect and serve the entire community, be it our beloved residents or their precious furry family members,” MSP writes. “Highly appreciative of Tpr. Van Nuil's efforts, they were able to finish their customary nightly walk in peace. Hopefully this story and video brightens your day as it did mine.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube