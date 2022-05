BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Michigan Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will provide an update on Benton Harbor’s drinking water Tuesday morning.

The EPA says Mayor Marcus Muhammad and Rep. Fred Upton will also be in attendance.

Watch live at 10 a.m.:



Contractors assigned to replace the city’s lead pipes are expected to explain the procedure during the event.

