EPA confirms filters reduce lead in Benton Harbor's water

FILE - Kevin Stack with the Berrien County Road Department fills up jugs with non-potable water for Elliot Napier in the Benton Harbor High School parking lot Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Benton Harbor, Mich. The water system in Benton Harbor has tested for elevated levels of lead for three consecutive years. In response, residents have been told to drink and cook with bottled water and the state has promised to spend millions replacing lead service lines. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 7:04 PM, Mar 03, 2022
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A study by the Environmental Protection Agency says the filters distributed in Benton Harbor, Michigan during the city's recent lead water crisis worked properly.

State officials say the study was conducted “out of an abundance of caution” and to give residents assurance.

It came after residents and activists criticized the state's response and called for more aggressive action. Many residents relied on bottled water for basic tasks like drinking and cooking in the meantime.

Officials say lead service lines will be rapidly replaced and residents will continue to receive free bottled water.

