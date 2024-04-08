WATCH: FOX 17's full coverage of the 2024 solar eclipse

(WXMI) — Monday's solar eclipse dazzled millions of stargazers around the country, and we had crews stationed near and far to document the rare cosmic event.

Max Goldwasser witnessed the eclipse in 100% totality from Indianapolis.

Yasmeen Ludy stayed closer to home in Kalamazoo to bring us local reaction from the Air Zoo.

Meteorologist Reece Cole gives us a breakdown of the different stages the eclipse takes as the moon passes in front of the sun.

Plus, what should you do if you think your eyes were damaged while viewing the eclipse?

Watch our full special coverage of the 2024 solar eclipse in the video player above, presented by Josh Berry and Michael Martin.

READ MORE: What did the animals at the John Ball Zoo do during the eclipse?

