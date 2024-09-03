WATCH: Dan Campbell, Amon-Ra St. Brown star in Applebee's, Little Caesars commercials

DETROIT, Mich. — Move over, Tim Allen: The Detroit Lions have in-house acting talent now.

In a pair of commercials released Tuesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown separately starred in spots for Applebee's and Little Caesars, previewing promotions for the 2024 NFL season.

Applebee's

Campbell — whose facial features and demeanor have drawn comparisons to 'The Dude' from The Big Lebowski (1998) — plays an Applebee's waiter who tells customers to cover their mouths with the menu, similar to how coaches hold their play sheet during a game.

"Cover your mouth, they can steal your order." Campbell says in the commercial that advertises 50-cent boneless wings for a limited time.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell stars in a new commercial for Applebee's, and it is fantastic 👏 pic.twitter.com/MRrKI26FY2 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 3, 2024

Separately, St. Brown and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle promote a Little Caesars free delivery deal with "no catch."

"Wait, but that's what we do," St. Brown and Kittle say in unison, sitting on a couch in the commercial. The two sure-handed players then take turns catching a football, "rides from strangers," and "big ole fish."

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Little Ceasers commercial with George Kittle 🍕#OnePride pic.twitter.com/gyZp4lBwRD — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) September 3, 2024

St. Brown and Kittle were also featured in Netflix's Receiver this summer, and the former also landed on the latest cover of Sports Illustrated alongside teammates Penei Sewell and Jared Goff.

In a highly-anticipated rematch from last year's Wild Card round, the Lions will kick off their season at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night at 8:20 pm on NBC.

