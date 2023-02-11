Warming up with the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sunshine will be out in full force this weekend which means it's time to get outside and enjoy the gorgeous winter weather.

The West Michigan Tourist Association has some great things for you to enjoy. If you're in the market for some new clothes while supporting planet earth, The Michigan Nature Company opened a brand new store in Sparta.

Portions of each sale go to benefit Michigan Parks, trails and waterways. The store features shirt, sweaters candles and more.

Still looking to enjoy some snowshoeing before the end of the season, head to Ludington on February 18th for Lantern Lit Snowshoe Hikes. You can travel through the wooded sand dunes and over the Big Sable River. You can borrow snowshoes at no cost.

If you're still looking to ride in a sleigh, Country Dairy in New Era is offering sleigh rides this month. Belgian horses will pull the sleigh over snow covered hills of Oceana County for a ride that'll take you back in timw,

You can also enjoy a bonfire, cookies and hot chocolate.

The Sleigh rides happen Wednesday's and Saturday's for the rest of the month weather permitting