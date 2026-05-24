Walker resident discovers home invasion, suspect jailed

A Walker resident came home Saturday night to an active home invasion, and after she left her home to call police, a drone team helped find the suspect, according to a news release from Walker Police.

Police got the call shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, after the victim had returned home to the 1100 block of Maynard Ave SW, realized her home had been broken into, and that someone was actually still inside the home, police said.

After she got out of the home and called for help, she saw the suspect taking off from her home, police said.

A Walker Police drone and K-9 unit from the Kent County Sheriff's Office worked to find the suspect based on a description from the victim, and located the suspect at a nearby business, police said.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man, was taken to the hospital and then to jail, police said.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call Walker Police at (616) 791-6788 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.