Walker home invasion suspect arraigned in court

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department says the suspect linked to a home invasion, 42-year-old Dustin Johnson, has been arraigned on a first degree charge of home invasion. The incident happened Saturday, May 23 around 9:00 P.M.

Walker Northview Comstock Park Walker resident discovers home invasion, suspect jailed

Officials say the victim returned home on Maynard Avenue SW, realized someone had broken inside and was still there. After the homeowner got out of the house to call for help, the suspect fled. Walker Police say the homeowner was not hurt.

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