Walker fire chief dies in medical emergency

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Fire Chief Russell Shoultz died after a medical emergency, the city announced on Friday.

Chief Shoultz died Friday morning after the medical emergency that started Thursday, said Mayor Gary Carey.

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"He led with purpose and he prioritized people," said Mayor Carey. "But today, more than anything, we remember the man behind the uniform."

Shoultz was credited with being a positive member of the team that serves neighbors in Walker.

"In times like these, we are reminded that behind every uniform is a person," said Carey. "Please keep his family in your prayers."

The chief did live in the city and members of his own department responded to the medical emergency, Mayor Carey confirmed. As firefighters mourn the loss of their chief, crews from neighboring departments staffed Walker's fire stations starting Friday morning. That arrangement is set to continue through the rest of the weekend, said the Mayor.

Out of respect of the family, the city will not release more details about how Shoultz died, said Carey.

Memorial details for Chief Shoultz were still being worked out as of Friday afternoon.

Shoultz joined the Walker Fire Department as Chief on July 1, 2025. His career as a first responder started at age 18, when he enrolled in a fire training academy, then became a paramedic and registered nurse.

Shoultz also served as a military reservist, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan.

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Under his leadership, Walker Fire Department transitioned to a 24/7 staffing model. Mayor Carey said that change would not have happened without Chief Shoultz's leadership.

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