UPDATE: Fruit Ridge Ave. Bridge back open this afternoon after months of construction

WALKER, Mich — The Fruit Ridge Avenue bridge construction project is complete and back open Monday afternoon in our Walker neighborhood, marking the end of construction on a major project to replace an aging bridge over I-96.

The new bridge is five lanes, with two for each direction of travel plus a center turn lane. It also has a separate path for pedestrians and bicyclists to safely enjoy, providing a connection to the larger Musketawa Trail.

It is a big improvement over the old two-lane bridge originally built in 1961.

"When the original Fruit Ridge bridge was built back in 1961, at the time, it stood as a symbol of progress and connection," said Walker Mayor Gary Carey at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. "It was a way for workers, families, and businesses to move safely and efficiently across what was then an important corridor."

